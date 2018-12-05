Five arrested for killing Delhi Police constable

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) Five persons were arrested Tuesday for allegedly killing a Delhi Police constable for demanding the repayment of a loan given to one of the accused, police said. Narender (30), Sahil alias Kandi (22), Nitesh (22), Ankit (22) and Sahil (22) were held for the murder of Dinesh, a resident of Rohini, who was working as a constable in Delhi Police, they said.Dinesh's body bearing injury marks on the chin and head was found in the bushes near Dwarkadhish Enclave in Rohini on November 29, Rajneesh Gupta, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) said.During investigation, it was revealed that Narender was Dinesh's family friend and had taken a loan of Rs 8 lakh from him to purchase a taxi. However, he was unwilling to repay the loan, Gupta added.Narender was detained and during interrogation, he revealed that because Dinesh was pressurising him to return his money, he decided to kill him, the officer said, adding that the accused gave Rs 5 lakh to his associate Sahil to murder his lender.On November 28, Dinesh left his house at around 11.40 pm and was followed by the accused who attacked him with bricks near a secluded spot and then strangulated him, the officer said. PTI NIT RHL