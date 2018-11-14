Five arrested in connection with killing of tigress in UP

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Nov 14 (PTI) Five persons have been arrested here for allegedly killing a tigress by running a tractor over it in Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR), a senior official said Wednesday. The incident took place on November 4 when the tigress attacked a local resident, who was critically injured and later succumbed, following which angry villagers allegedly killed the animal, officials had said. "The arrested persons are Bablu, Lal Bahadur, Chauthi, Subhash and Om Prakash, all residents of Chaltua village under Sehramau police limits of Pilibhit district. They were arrested Tuesday. The sixth named accused Mukesh is yet to be arrested," Ramesh Kumar Pandey, field director of Dudhwa Tiger Reserve said. Confirming the killing of the animal by the villagers, Mahavir Kaujlagi, deputy field director of Dudhwa Tiger Reserve had said, "The carcass of the tigress has been found and appropriate legal action is being taken in the matter, including registration of an FIR against the errant villagers." PTI CORR NAV KJ