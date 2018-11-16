Five booked for derogatory post against Adityanath, RSS

Bahraich (UP), Nov 16 (PTI) Five persons have been booked under the IT Act for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the RSS on Facebook, police said Friday.The FIR was lodged on Thursday by one Gaurav Gupta against Rana Sultan Javed, Zeeshan, Haroon Khan, Shafiq and King Khan at city police station, Additional SP Ajay Pratap Singh said.The accused made derogatory comments against the CM and RSS in their FB posts, he said.After the FB post on November 14, locals held a protest and demanded registration of FIR. PTI CORR ABN DVDV