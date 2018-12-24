Five bovine smugglers arrested in Jammu

Jammu, Dec 24 (PTI) Five people were arrested Monday for smuggling 50 bovines in Jammu and Kashmir's Nagrota area along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, police said.On specific information, the police set up special checking points at various places in Nagrota area and seized three trucks carrying the cattle, they said.Four separate cases were registered under various sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act in this connection, they said. PTI TAS DPB