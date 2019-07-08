Five bureaucrats transferred in J-K

Srinagar, Jul 8 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Governor's administration Monday ordered transfer and posting of five bureaucrats including Tourism Secretary Rigzian Sampheal, an official spokesman said.He said Sampheal (IAS) commissioner/secretary to the government, Toursim Department, holding additional charge of administrative secretary, Ladakh affairs department and department of Floriculture, Parks and Gardens, has been posted as commissioner/secretary, Ladakh Affairs department.Sampheal would also hold the charge of administrative secretary, Information Technology department, and chief executive officer of the Jammu and Kashmir e-Governance Agency (JaKeGA) and additional charge of administrative secretary, Science and Technology department, the spokesman said.He said Prasanna Ramaswamy (IAS), awaiting orders of posting in the general administration department, is posted as additional secretary, Information Technology department.Sheikh Fayaz Ahmad (KAS), secretary, Science and Technology department is transferred and posted as secretary department of Floriculture, Parks and Gardens, the spokesman said.He said Asif Hamid Khan (KAS), managing director Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Development Corporation (JKTDC) is transferred and posted as director general Libraries.Rehana Batul (KAS), director general, Rural Development, Jammu, is transferred and posted as managing director JKTDC, the spokesman said.Navin Kumar Choudhary (IAS), principal secretary Industries and Commerce department shall hold the charge of administrative secretary, Tourism department in addition to his own duties, the spokesman added. PTI SSB MIJ CK