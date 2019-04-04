Five candidates file nominations for LS polls in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Apr 4 (PTI) Former Union minister and Congress candidate from Tonk-Sawaimadhopur seat Namo Narain Meena and BJP MP Om Birla are among five candidates who filed their nomination papers for the first phase of the Lok sabha elections in Rajasthan. Meena filed nomination in Tonk while Birla filed the papers in Kota. CPI candidate for Udaipur, Ghanshyam Singh Tawar, Independent candidates Pramod Kumar and Hemant Kumar Singhvi filed nominations in Ajmer and Pali seats, respectively. In the first phase on April 29, 13 Lok Sabha constituencies will go to polls and nomination process for the first phase of election will continue till April 9. Nomination can be withdrawn till April 12. The seats which will go to poll in the first phase are Tonk-Swai Madhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota and Jhalawar-Baran . The second phase of election is slated for May 6. PTI SDA CK