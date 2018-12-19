scorecardresearch
Five candidates in fray for Kolibera assembly bypoll

Ranchi, Dec 19 (PTI) In total five candidates are in the fray for the Kolibera assembly bypoll in Jharkhand on Thursday, officials said.BJP's Basant Soreng, Menan Ekka of the Jharkhand Party, Congress's Naman Vixcel Kongadi , Anil Kandulna of Sengel Party and an Independent candidate, Basant Dungdung, are in the fray, they said.The bypoll was necessitated after Enos Ekka, a Jharkhand party MLA, lost his membership following his conviction in a murder case.PTI PVR AQS ANBANB

