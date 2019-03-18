Five complaints against the BJP and the AAP for organising gatherings without permission: Officials

New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) Five complaints have been made against the BJP and the AAP for organising gatherings to burn manifestos without permission, officials from the Chief Electoral Office of Delhi said on Monday. They said seven cases have also been registered against political parties for defacement of public property.According to officials, five cases of defacement of property are against political parties while two are against others, officials said.Four cases of defacement are against the Aam Aadmi Party while one is against the Congress, officials said.Out of five complaints of model code of conduct violation, two are against the Bharatiya Janata Party and three are against AAP."There were only Daily Diary (DD) entries made on the complaints against the parties that they organised gatherings to burn manifestos without permission."While DD entries against the BJP were made in New Delhi and Central police districts, the three DD entries against the AAP were made in central police district," officials said.On March 13, BJP workers led by Union minister Vijay Goel burnt the manifesto of AAP and a symbolic tower of its "failed" promises while accusing the ruling party of "cheating" the people of Delhi.The AAP leadership, including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and others burnt copies of BJP's 2014 manifesto at the party office on the same day. PTI SLB SLB TDSTDS