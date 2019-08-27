Five complaints filed in theft of mobile phones at Jaitley's cremation: Delhi Police

New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) Five complaints have been filed with the Delhi Police over alleged mobile phone thefts during cremation of former finance minister Arun Jaitley at the Nigambodh Ghat here, officials said on Tuesday.On Monday, Patanjali spokesperson SK Tijarawala had alleged that his mobile phone and that of 10 others, including Union minister Babul Supriyo, were stolen at the cremation on Sunday.Police said they are tracking the mobile phones and also investigating the roles of gangs operating in the area."We received five online complaints at Kashmere Gate police station and FIRs were registered on the basis of the complaints. The mobile phones were immediately put on tracking mode but they are still switched off," a senior police officer said. PTI NIT NIT SOMSOM