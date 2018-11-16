Five cops injured in road accident in J&K

Srinagar, Nov 16 (PTI) Five policemen, who were on panchayat poll duty, have been injured in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, police said Friday.A deputy superintendent of police (DySP) is among the injured."Five policemen were injured in a road accident last night when the vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road in Keran area of Kupwara in north Kashmir. The officers were on panchayat election duties," a police spokesperson said.The injured include DySP of the Indian Reserve Police's 4th Battalion, Bodh Raj and constables Rattan Lal, Jahangir Ahmad, Rakesh Kumar and Sanjeev Kumar, he said.They were rushed to the nearest Army hospital, from where three of them were airlifted to 92 Base Hospital here, he added.Raj was airlifted to AIIMS hospital in Delhi on Friday afternoon after being stabilised at the Army's 92 Base Hospital, the spokesperson said.Special instructions have been given by the director general of police to Jammu and Kashmir Police officers in New Delhi to provide all assistance to him. PTI SSB DIVDIV