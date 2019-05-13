Five courses of FTII get AICTE approval

New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) Five courses of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, have been given approval by the All India Council for Technical Education.The approval makes India's premier film school, FTII, the first and only institute in this category in the country to receive such recognition.A list of institutions and approved courses published by the AICTE on Saturday, under its newly-constituted category pertaining to institutes offering courses in applied arts, crafts and design, includes FTII and all its five one-year Post Graduate Certificate courses, an official statement said.Of the five FTII courses which have received AICTE approval, four are in television wing (direction, electronic cinematography, video editing, and sound recording and TV engineering) and one in film wing (feature film screenplay writing), it said."This is a historic moment for the FTII to have received AICTE approval for all five PG Certificate courses. This makes FTII the first film school in India to receive this recognition," Chairman of FTII Governing Council Brijendra Pal Singh said.In the recent years, FTII's television courses have been in the limelight winning several National awards and even international honours. The AICTE approval lends more value to the TV courses making them as attractive as the film wing specializations, he said. PTI ASK ASK NSDNSD