Five dead as car falls into gorge in J-K's Ramban

Banihal/Jammu, Mar 16 (PTI) Five people, including two women and a child, were killed and eight injured when a car skidded off a road and fell into a deep gorge in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.An SUV, carrying passengers from Chaderkote to Rajgarh, rolled down into the over 500-feet-deep gorge near Kunda nallah at 10.30 am, an official said.He said the locals along with the police launched a rescue operation and pulled out five bodies, which included that of two women and a child.Eight injured people were rescued and shifted to hospital where condition of most of them was stated to be "critical", the official said, adding the identity of the deceased is being ascertained.Rajgarh is a far flung tehsil in Ramban district and is linked with the Jammu-Srinagar national highway through a link road. PTI CORR TAS NSDNSD