Five drug peddlers held with contraband substance in J-K

Jammu, Jan 20 (PTI) Five drug peddlers were arrested Sunday along with contraband substance in separate operations in Jammu and Kashmir, police said.Mohan Lal, a resident of Bhartund Chaka, was arrested and 50 g of charas was recovered from his possession during frisking at Ban Ganga in Reasi district, a police spokesperson said.He said the arrested person is a "notorious drug dealer" and had come to Katra town for drug deal.He said Zahoor Ahmad of Anantnag was arrested and 7.5 kg of poppy straw was recovered from his possession at Domail-Pouni in Reasi district.MohammadIqbal of Bhabar Rasalayanwas arrested along with 670 g of poppy straw from Simbal-Chowa area of Reasi, the spokesperson said.He said an inter-state narcotic smuggler, Mohammad Imran of Punjab was arrested after police recovered 40 kg of poppy straw from his truck at Palli Morh in Kathua district, he said.The spokesperson said the truck was on its way to Punjab from Kashmir when it was intercepted by police.Another drug peddler, Rakesh Sharma of Padian village was arrested along with 510 g of charas from Rehmbal area of Udhampur district, the spokespeson said.He said all the three arrested peddlers were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.Meanwhile, a shopkeeper was arrested after 81 LPG cylinders were seized from his shop at Nowabaad in Bathindi area of Jammu.Javed Rather, originally hailing from Kulgam district of south Kashmir, had dumped the gas cylinders illegally in his shop and used to black market these cylinders at higher rates, the spokesperson said. PTI TAS KJKJ