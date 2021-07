Jaipur, Mar 4 (PTI) Five flights were diverted to Jaipur on Monday due to bad weather in New Delhi, a Jaipur airport official said. Terminal manager of the Jaipur airport said the flights of Vistara, SpiceJet, GoAir, IndiGo were diverted to Jaipur. The flights flew for New Delhi as the weather improved after sometime, he said. PTI AG CK