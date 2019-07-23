Five held for firing at woman in Dwarka

New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) Five people were arrested from Najafgarh on Tuesday in connection with a woman being shot at in Dwarka earlier this month, the police said.Chandra Prakash (27), the main accused in the case, had hatched a conspiracy to kill 30-year-old Kiren, a property consultant, as he held her responsible for his uncle's suicide, they said.The victim was living separately from her husband for the past two yearsOn the morning of July 11, when the woman was driving a car on her way home after dropping her son to school, two bike-borne persons shot at her. The woman lost consciousness as the bullet hit her neck following which her car hit an obstacle on the footpath.The woman was admitted to Venkateshwar Hospital."Analysis of call detail records and CCTV footage led to the arrest of Chandra Prakash. On his instance, Gulab (27), Giriraj Singh Tomar (26), Abhishek (23) and Narender (33) were arrested," Joint Commissioner of Police (Western Range) Madhup Tewari said.Giriraj Singh Tomar and Abhishek had shot at the woman, the police officer said.During interrogation it was revealed that Chandra Prakash's uncle Premchand, who was into property business, had committed suicide in December 2018. Premchand's wife suspected that the friendship Kiren had led to him taking the extreme step, he said."In order to exact revenge, Chandra Prakash contacted Tomar asked him to kill the woman. They fixed the deal for Rs five lakh and two lakh were paid in advance," Tewari said.Three pistols used in the crime, two motorcycles, 15 cartridges and Rs 90,000 cash were seized from the accused, police said. PTI NIT NIT NSDNSD