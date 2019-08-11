Five held for fraudulently withdrawing money from ATMs

Ghaziabad, Aug 11 (PTI) Five people were arrested for withdrawing money from ATMs by replacing cards of the customers unable to operate the machines, police said on Sunday. SP (Rural) Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said Aslam, a resident of Kot Mohalla, complained to them that his son Asad's ATM card was replaced and somebody withdrew Rs 1.65 lakh from his account. Acting on the information, police arrested Firoz, Sadiq, Aabid, Danish and Shahrukh and recovered ATM cards of 52 banks, Rs 1 lakh in cash, a countrymade pistol, a live cartridge and two motorcycles used in the commission of crime, he said. PTI CORR RDKRDK