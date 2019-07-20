Five held guilty in 2007 triple murder case in UP

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jul 20 (PTI) A special court here on Saturday held five men guilty in a 2007 triple murder case in Bhaju village, an official said.The accused -- Ravinder, Anuj, Nitu, Sanjay and Bijender -- were held guilty by special court judge Pankaj Kumar Agarwal and the day of their sentencing has been fixed for July 24, assistant district council Anjum Khan said.The court acquitted five other men -- Harender, Vicky, Saddam, Pradeep, Jitendra -- due to the lack of evidences against them, she said.On August 2, 2007, a woman gram pradhan of Bhaju village, Sukhbiri, her son Dharmendra and her dalit servant Ramesh were shot dead after 11 men allegedly attacked their house in the district over some dispute regarding panchayat elections, special council Yashpal Singh said.Pratap, one of the 11 accused, had died before the case went for trial, Singh said. PTI CORR MAZ MAZ SMNSMN