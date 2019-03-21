Five held; illegal arms, ammunition seized

Jaipur, Mar 21 (PTI) Five miscreants were arrested and illegal firearms and over 60 live cartridges were seized from their possession in Dausa district of Rajasthan Thursday, police said. They were apprehended following a raid in an inn by a police team in the early hours, they said. On seeing the police they opened fire and cops also fired three rounds in the air, police said. However, no one was injured, they added. Those arrested have been identified as Sanjay (36), Amit (27), Jasbir (33), Jameel (40) and Amit alias Mitta (33). "One 12 bore gun, one pistol, one carbine, over 60 live cartridges and 17.49 gm opium were recovered from their possession," police said. PTI SDA AQSAQS