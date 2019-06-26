Five including BSF constable held for selling drugs in Punjab

Amritsar, Jun 26 (PTI) The Punjab Police Wednesday arrested five persons, including a BSF constable, for allegedly possessing and selling heroin.The police recovered 1.15 kg of heroin from the official residence of the BSF constable Sunil Kumar in the city, they said.The constable told the police that he had found the contraband from the Indo-Pakistan border in 2018 and was selling it in parts, they added.Others arrested were identified as Ashwani Kumar, Pawan Kumar, Rajinder Singh and Gaurav Sharma, police said. PTI JMS VSD RHL