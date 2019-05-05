Five including four Turkmenistani held for smuggling gold

New Delhi, May 5 (PTI) Five passengers, including four Turkmenistani, have been arrested by the customs officials for smuggling gold worth Rs 2 crore at Delhi airport.The accused were arrested in separate incidents happened during the past one week.Four Turkmenistani passengers, including three women, were intercepted after their arrival at Delhi in different flights on Wednesday.Two of them had come from Dubai and the rest from Turkmenistan, a statement issued by the customs said.A detailed personal and baggage search of these four passengers resulted in recovery of gold items like chains, rings, bracelets and pendants among others weighing about 4.4 kg, it said.These Turkmenistani nationals were arrested and the gold was seized.In another case, an Indian was intercepted after his arrival from Hong Kong on Tuesday.His baggage and personal search resulted in recovery of three gold bars, collectively weighing three kilograms.The gold bars were seized and the passenger was arrested.The customs officials have seized 7.4 kg of gold worth Rs two crore in these cases, a customs official said. PTI AKV DPB