Five including juvenile held for highway robberies

New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) Five including a juvenile were held for stealing vehicles and robbing people on highways, the police said Monday. Ashiq Hassan, Mohit, Shahil Khan, Saif Ali Khan and the minor were held on Saturday at RCC Road, Nupur Prasad, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), said. Illegal firearms were recovered from the gang, she added. During interrogation, they confessed about their involvement in several cases of robbery and snatching, she said further. According to police, the gang used to steal vehicles and use them to commit robberies on highways in the national capital region.After identifying the target, they would ask the victim for directions and then him/her. After committing the crime, they would dump the stolen vehicle, police added. PTI NIT RHL