Five injured as gas cylinder explodes in Delhi house

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) Five members of a family were injured after an LPG cylinder exploded at their house in the early hours of Thursday in outer Delhi's Jwalapuri, police said.A Delhi Fire Service official said a call about a fire was received at 5.26 am after which two fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The injured, identified as Raju (25), Ramu (35), Kamla (30), Payal (7) and Moni (5), were rushed to the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, the fire official said. Raju suffered head injury and Ramu suffered 50 per cent burn injuries while the rest suffered 30 per cent burn injuries, the official said. Police said the incident took place when one of them entered the kitchen for cooking. A sudden spark in the LPG cylinder led to an explosion, they said, adding that a probe is underway. PTI AMP CK