Five Kenyan, one Swedish women arrested for smuggling gold at Delhi airport

/R New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) Five Kenyan and one Swedish women have been arrested by the customs officials for allegedly smuggling gold worth Rs 1.78 crore at Delhi airport. They were intercepted after their arrival from Nairobi, Kenya, via Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on Saturday, a statement issued on Tuesday by the customs department said. A detailed personal and baggage search of the passengers resulted in the recovery of 33 pieces of gold weighing 3.9 kg, assorted gold jewellery weighing about a kilogram and gold granule/dust collectively weighing 1.3 kg -- in all 6.2 kg, it said. The statement said the market value of the seized gold is Rs 1.78 crore. The customs officials said six women, five from Kenya and one a Swedish national of Kenyan origin, have been arrested. In another case, a Tajikistan national was arrested for allegedly smuggling gold and cigarettes worth over Rs 35 lakh, the officials said. The accused was intercepted after his arrival from Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on Monday, they said. The officials said eight gold chains weighing 523 grams and Marlboro brand cigarettes worth Rs 35.6 lakh were seized from his possession. PTI AKV AQS