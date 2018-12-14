Five killed, 12 injured in two road accidents in U'Khand

Dehradun, Dec 14 (PTI) Five persons were killed and twelve injured in two separate road accidents in Uttarakhand late on Thursday.Two people were killed in Champawat district while three died in Almora district when the vehicles they were travelling in fell into deep gorges on Thursday. The first incident occurred at around 5.30 PM on Chanol-Nagarkhan motor road in Almora district killing three persons on the spot and leaving 12 injured when a pick-upvehicle plunged into a 20 metre deep gorge, the state disaster management office here said. The injured were rushed first to primary health centre Badechina from where they were referred to hospitals in Almora and Haldwani, it said. The second mishap occurred at 9.45 pm when an Alto car fell into a gorge near Lohaghat in Champawat district.The two occupants of the car succumbed to injuries during treatment at a hospital nearby, it said. PTI ALM RCJ