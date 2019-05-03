Five killed, 29 injured as tractor-trolley overturns

/R Hardoi (UP), May 3 (PTI) Five people were killed and 29 others injured when a tractor-trolley overturned in the Hariyawan area here, police said Friday. The incident took place Thursday evening when the villagers were returning in a tractor after attending a religious event, they said. Among those killed included four women and a child, Additional Superintendent of Police Gyananjay Singh said. The injured have been admitted to a hospital and their condition is stated to be stable, he said. PTI CORR ABN AQSAQS