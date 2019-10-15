scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Five killed as car falls into gorge in Tehri

Dehradun, Oct 15 (PTI) Five persons, including three members of a family, were killed and two others injured when their car fell into a deep gorge in Tehri district on Tuesday morning.There were seven passengers in the car when it fell into a 300-metre deep gorge near Silasu bridge, police said.Five persons were killed on the spot including a one-and-a-half-year-old girl, they said.Two persons were rescued alive from the gorge and rushed to hospital, they said.PTI ALM DVDV

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos