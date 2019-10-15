Five killed as car falls into gorge in Tehri

Dehradun, Oct 15 (PTI) Five persons, including three members of a family, were killed and two others injured when their car fell into a deep gorge in Tehri district on Tuesday morning.There were seven passengers in the car when it fell into a 300-metre deep gorge near Silasu bridge, police said.Five persons were killed on the spot including a one-and-a-half-year-old girl, they said.Two persons were rescued alive from the gorge and rushed to hospital, they said.PTI ALM DVDV