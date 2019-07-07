Five killed as speeding truck rams into motorcycle in R'than

Jaipur, Jul 7 (PTI) Five people were killed after a speeding truck rammed into their motorcycle in Alwar district of Rajasthan on Sunday, police said.The incident took place at Alwar-Bharatpur road in Bhaktal village, they said.Four men died on the spot while one succumbed to injuries during treatment at hospital, the police said.The bodies have been shifted to a mortuary and efforts are being made to ascertain the identities of the deceased, they said. PTI SDA DIVDIV