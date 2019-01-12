Five killed as tractor overturns in Amritsar

Chandigarh, Jan 12 (PTI) Five persons were killed after a tractor trolley overturned in Punjab's Amritsar district on Saturday, the police said.The incident took place in the morning at Vallah in Amritsar district when the tractor trolley carrying labourers was on its way to a construction site, Amritsar Assistant Commissioner of Police Jaspreet Singh.The front wheel of the tractor got dislodged and it overturned near a canal, he added.The police suspect that construction material including heavy iron pipes, which were being transported in the trolley when it overturned, may have inflicted serious injuries on the labourers leading to their deaths. PTI CHS VSD RHL