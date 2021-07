Banda (UP), Nov 9 (PTI)Five persons were killed and 32 others injured when a vehicle fell into a ditch in Lalitpur district, police said Friday.The incident took place in Talbehat area on Thursday evening, killing five on the spot SP, Lalitpur, OP Singh said.The injured have been rushed to a hospital where their condition was stated to be stable.PTI CORR ABN DVDV