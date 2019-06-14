Five killed, eight injured in temp-truck collision: cops

Bareilly, Jun 14 (PTI) Five persons, including two women and a 5-year-old child, were killed and eight others injured when a pick-up truck collided with a tempo near here.The accident took place in Khailam village under Aliganj police station, police said Friday.The injured have been admitted to the district hospital, where the condition of two of them is said to be critical, they added.UP Irrigation Minister Dharampal Singh rushed to thedistrict hospital on getting the information about the accident."The driver of the pick-up truck has been arrested, said Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sansar Singh.He identified deceased as Shriwati (45), Krishnapal (30), Mamta (27) and Mamta's son Keshav (5). The identity of the fifth deceased is yet to be ascertained, he said. PTI CORR NAV RAXRAX