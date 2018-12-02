Five killed in car-lorry collision

Tirupati, Dec 2 (PTI) Five members of a family, including a one-year-old boy, were killed after their car collided with a lorry near Mamanduru, about 20 km from here, early Sunday, police said.The victims were returning to their village in Kadapa district in Andhra after receiving a family member, who had arrived in Chennai from Kuwait, police added.The accident occurred when the car smashed into a cement-laden lorry, police said, adding all the occupants of the car were killed.Either of the drivers could have slept off at the wheel leading to the accident, police added.The victims included two couples and a one-year old boy, police said. PTI COR SS DVDV