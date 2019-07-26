Five killed in rain-related incidents in Rajasthan's Sikar district

Jaipur, Jul 26 (PTI) Five people were killed in rain-related incident in Rajasthan's Sikar district, which has been witnessing heavy rainfall, an official said on Friday.Three people were swept away by overflowing waters of a river in the district while two people drowned after slipping into a water body on Thursday, additional district magistrate Jai Prakash Narayan told PTI. He said another person died after a wall collapsed. Narayan said a compensation of Rs 4 lakh has been provided to the families members of the deceased.The deceased were identified as Kajod (45) Sanjay (20) and Dinesh Kumar (15) of Dantaramgarh, Mukesh Kumar (24) of Dhod and Bhanwar Lal (50) of Lakshmangarh. Eleven inches of rain was recorded in Sikar district and its adjoining areas in the past 24 hours, the official said, adding that several roads were damaged and villages cut-off due to heavy rains and overflowing water bodies in Sikar. Parts of Rajasthan recorded rainfall between 8 and 15 cm in the past 24 hours, the Met office said.Shahabad of Baran and Sikar tehsil recorded 15 cm rainfall each followed by 14 cm in Udaipur-wati of Jhunjhunu, 13 cm in Sikar, 12 cm in Ramgarhshekhatan of Sikar, 11 cm each in Nainwa of Bundi, Sapotra of Karauli, Chaksu of Jaipur, Danta Ramgarh of Sikar. Several places recorded 8 to 10 cm rainfall during the period.On Friday, Jaipur recorded 8.4 cm rainfall followed by 0.4 cm in Ajmer and 0.2 cm in Churu.The MeT department has forecast thunderstorm with light to moderate rainfall likely to occur at most places in east and at many places in west Rajasthan in next 24 hours. PTI AG ANBANBANB