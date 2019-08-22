Five killed in rain-related incidents in UP, Ganga in spate

Lucknow, Aug 22 (PTI) Five people lost their lives in rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh where raging waters of major rivers have disrupted normal life, officials said on Thursday. In Ballia, three people drowned while two others were killed in Pratapgarh and Bhadohi districts.A Central Water Commission report here said the Ganga was in spate at different places along its route flowing just below the danger mark at Garh Mukteshwar and Fatehgarh and crossing it at Naraora (Bulandshahr), Kachchla Bridge (Badaun) and Ballia.River Yamuna at Mathura, Sharda at Palia Kalan and Ghaghra at Barabanki were flowing above the danger mark and flowing just under it at some other places, the report said.According to a report from Ballia, three people drowned in separate incidents. Ashish Verma (18) drowned in BST embankment while trying to cross flood waters to cut fodder for animals while Kamlesh Kannaujia (26) drowned in Tamsa River. Another youth drowned near Bansdeeh township, police said.Ganga water has entered some houses in city areas of Ballia, forcing people to take shelter on rooftops.In Pratapgarh, a 54-year-old man died as lightning struck him while a 75-year-old died in roof collapse in Sonaicha village in Bhadohi.MET Director J P Gupta said monsoon will remain active in the state for the next four to five days though there is not much likelihood of heavy rains.PTI SAB/COR DVDV