Five killed in separate accidents in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Dec 26 (PTI) Five people including four women were killed and seven others injured in separate accidents in the state, police said Wednesday. In Rajsamand district, a women and her daughter were killed and five others were injured when the car they were travelling in collided with a container truck on Tuesday night, SHO Dewair Police Station Dilip Singh said. He said that 11 people of a family were returning home in Mandsaur of Madhya Pradesh after offering prayers at Pushkar temple when the vehicle met with the accident, in which Gayatri (60) and her daughter Hansa Gupta (35) were killed. The bodies were handed over to the family members after a post mortem examination and a case was registered against the truck driver, he added. In Jaipur rural, a couple and their daughter died while two others were injured when their car rammed into a truck on Tuesday, police said. The deceased were identified as Ashok Jangid (47), his wife Manju (43) and their daughter Priyanka (22). Injured were referred to Jaipur for treatment, police said. A case was registered against the truck driver and the bodies were handed over to the family members after a post mortem examination, they said. PTI AG RHL