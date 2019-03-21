Five killed, six injured as jeep rams into stationary tractor-trolley

Bahraich (UP), Mar 21 (PTI) Five people were killed and six others injured when their jeep rammed into a stationary tractor-trolley in the Jarwal road area here, police said Thursday. The incident took place Wednesday night when the driver lost control over the vehicle and hit the tractor-trolley parked alongside the road, Superintendent of Police Gaurav Grover said. The jeep was coming from pilgrimage site Naimisharanya, he added. While three died on the spot, the other two died during treatment, police said. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has condoled the deaths. PTI CORR ABN AQS