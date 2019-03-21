scorecardresearch
Five killed, six injured in road accident in UP

(Eds: Updates with details of victims) Bahraich (UP), Mar 21 (PTI) Five people were killed and six others injured when their jeep rammed into a stationary tractor-trolley in Jarwal Road area here, police said Thursday.The incident took place Wednesday night when the driver lost control over the vehicle and hit the tractor-trolley parked alongside the road, Superintendent of Police Gaurav Grover said.The jeep was coming from pilgrimage site Naimisharanya, he added.Harinder (30), Sundarpata (50) and Rampyari (53) died on the spot. Madhavraj (28) and Dinesh (25) succumbed to their injuries during treatment.Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has condoled the deaths. PTI CORR NAV/ABN DPB

