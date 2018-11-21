Five labourers mowed down by car in Hisar

Hisar, Nov 21 (PTI) Five labourers were killed and nine others injured after a car ran over them on an overbridge near Jindal steel plant here, police said Wednesday.The deceased were residents of Bihar's Saharsa and Khagaria districts.The incident took place at about 2 am on Wednesday, they said.A car, which was headed to Hansi, dashed against the divider of the overbridge and ran over the labourers who were sleeping on a footpath, the police said.Repair work is underway on the overbridge and the labourers had gone to sleep on the footpath after work, they said.The police said the driver allegedly lost control of the car and the vehicle fell down 50 feet after breaking the railings of overbridge.The driver also sustained injuries, they added.The injured have been admitted to the civil hospital here and a case has been registered in the matter, the police said. PTI CORR VSD DIVDIV