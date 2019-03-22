Five militants, boy held hostage by ultras killed in separate encounters in J&K

(Eds: Adds details) /RSrinagar, Mar 22 (PTI) Five militants, including two of Pakistani origin who killed a 12-year-old boy held hostage by them, were gunned down in separate encounters with security forces on Friday in Bandipora and Shopian districts of Jammu and Kashmir, taking the number of ultras killed since Thursday to seven.Two militants were killed in an overnight gunfight in Hajin area of Bandipora district, officials said.The operation started on Thursday but the security forces had to proceed with caution as the ultras had taken two civilians hostage, the officials said.While one civilian was rescued Thursday evening, the other -- a 12-year-old boy -- was killed by the militants, they said."Two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists were killed in the Hajin encounter. From incriminating material, they were identified as Pakistani nationals, Aliand Hubaib," a police spokesman said. He said while one hostage, Abdul Hameed, was rescued last evening, the second captive, Aatif Ahmad, "could not be saved and was brutally killed by terrorists".Two unidentified militants were killed in an encounter with security forces inShopian district.Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Imamsahib area of Shopian in south Kashmir following information about presence of militants there, an army official said.He said the militants opened fire at security forces, who retaliated, triggering a gunfight. Two militants were killed in the operation, the official said, adding the identity and group affiliation of the slain ultras was being ascertained.Meanwhile, another gun battle broke out between militants and security personnel in Sopore area of north Kashmir Baramulla district in which one militant was killed, the official said.He said a search operation was in progress in Warpora area of Sopore.Two Jaish-e-Mohammad militants were killed in an encounter with security forces at Kalantara in Baramulla district on Thursday, while three security force personnel including an officer sustained injuries during the operation.A police spokesman said while one of the slain militants was Amir Rasool, a local from Sopore, the other slain ultra was a Pakistani national. PTI MIJ GVS