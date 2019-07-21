Five more die in Bihar flood, death toll reaches 102

Patna, Jul 21 (PTI) Five more people died in Bihar flood, taking the death toll to 102 Sunday, as over 72 lakh people were affected in 12 districts, the state's disaster management department said.All the five deaths were reported since late Saturday from Madhubani district.Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday visited relief camps in Sitamarhi and Darbhanga.Around 72.78 lakh people of 104 blocks in 12 districts were affected by the floods that have hit the state in the wake of torrential rainfall in the catchment areas of neighbouring Nepal.Of the 12 affected districts, Sitamarhi, with 27 deaths, remained the worst-affected, followed by Madhubani (23), Araria (12), Sheohar and Darbhanga (10 each) and Purnea (nine), Kishanganj (five), Supaul (three), East Champaran (two) and Saharsa (one).Two of the flood-hit districts - Muzaffarpur and Katihar - have reported no deaths till date, the department said in a report.More than one lakh people have been displaced, with 1.14 lakh taking shelter at 133 relief camps of which 127 have been set up in Sitamarhi alone.Food is being prepared for the affected population at 776 community kitchens and distributed by 796 personnel equipped with 125 boats, who are assisted by 19 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams.The chief minister visited relief camps in Runni Saidpur block of Sitamarhi district and also at Mirzapur village of Alinagar block in Darbhanga district.An official release said Kumar met the flood affected people who have taken shelter in those camps and inspected the kitchen to observe the hygiene, cleanliness and quality of food prepared.He directed the officials to run two kitchens at camps where more than 700 people are sheltered.On July 19, Kumar kicked off a programme to provide financial aid to flood victims under which Rs 181.39 crore were transferred directly to the accounts of 3.02 lakh families in the initial phase.Compensation is being paid at the rate of Rs 6,000 per affected family.Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi and Public Health and Engineering Minister Vinod Narayan Jha Sunday reviewed the relief and rescue operation in Madhubani. PTI AR NN KJ