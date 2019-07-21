Five more die in Bihar floods, death toll reaches 102

Patna, Jul 21 (PTI) Five more people died in Bihar floods, taking the death toll to 102 Sunday, the state's disaster management department said.All the five deaths were reported since Saturday from Madhubani district, which accounted for 23 casualties.Sitamarhi, with 27 deaths, remained the worst-affected district, the disaster management department said in its report.Chief Minister Nitish Kumar visited relief camps in Sitamarhi and Darbhanga. PTI ARS NN KJKJKJ