Five more rebel Cong MLAs from Karnataka move SC

New Delhi, Jul 13 (PTI) Five more rebel Congress MLAs from Karnataka moved the Supreme Court on Saturday against the Assembly Speaker not accepting their resignation.The five MLAs are Anand Singh, K Sudhakar, N Nagaraj, Munirathna and Roshan Baig. They have sought impleadment in the already pending application filed by the 10 other rebels MLAs on which the hearing is scheduled for Tuesday. PTI RKS SJK RT

