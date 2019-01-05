Five new medical colleges gets 675 posts of nursing staff in JK

Jammu, Jan 5 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir governor's administration has created 675 posts of nursing staff for five newly created government medical colleges in the state. The State Administrative Council (SAC), which met here under the chairmanship of Governor Satya Pal Malik, accorded sanction to the creation of 675 posts of nursing staff for the newly created government medical colleges at Anantnag, Baramulla, Doda, Kathua and Rajouri, an officials spokesman said Saturday. As per the Medical Council of India (MCI) norms, nursing staff strength of 175 is required during first year of establishment of a new medical college. The existing strength was not sufficient to meet the MCI requirement and a need was felt to create 675 posts. Once the requirements of the MCI are fulfilled, the Health and Medical Education Department would approach it for final inspection of the five medical colleges and issuance of Letter of Permission (LoP) to start their first batches, the spokesman said. After these medical colleges in the state are functional, the intake capacity of students for MBBS course shall increase substantially with a corresponding increase in number of trained medical professionals every passing year, he said. PTI AB AARAAR