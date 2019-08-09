Five of family get life term for murder in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar, Aug 9 (PTI) A local court here on Friday awarded life sentence to five members of a family in a nearly five-year-old murder case. Additional District Sessions Judge Vir Nayak Singh also slapped a fine of Rs 55,000 on each of the accused, holding them guilty under section 302 of the IPC.The judge also directed that a sum of Rs 3 lakh be paid to the family of deceased Intaab Ali from the amount of the fines collected from accused Nawab, Gulab, Shabbir (brothers), Amjad, son of Gulab, and Naeem, son of Nawab.According to government lawyer Jitender Tyagi, Intaab Ali was shot dead near Sadpur village in the district on August 21, 2014 over some old enmity. PTI CORR IJTIJT