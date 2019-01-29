Five PLFI ultras killed, two injured in encounter with security forces

Ranchi, Jan 29 (PTI) At least five ultras of the banned Peoples Liberation Front of India (PLFI) were killed and two others injured in an encounter with security forces Tuesday in neighbouring Khunti district, a senior police officer said.The PLFI is a splinter group of the CPI (Maoist)."According to primary information, five ultras of the PLFI outfit were killed and two others injured. The injured have been shifted to a hospital," Inspector General of Police (Operation) Ashish Batra said here.There was no injury to the troops, he said.The encounter with the ultras broke out early at around 6:30 am at a place under the Murhu police station in Khunti district. The security forces comprised a 60 personnel team of CRPFs 209 Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA), SAP jawans and Khunti district police, another police officer said. Officials said amongst the killed PLFI Maoists is area commander Prabhu Sahay Bodra, who was wanted by the forces and was carrying a reward of Rs two lakh on his head.The IGP (Operation) said two AK 47 rifles, two .315 rifles, one 9 mm pistol, four pistols, 264 bullet rounds and explosives were recovered from the encounter spot.Batra said a second encounter broke out Tuesday when security forces rushed to a spot in Latehar districts Kumandi area after getting information that a Maoist squad was present there."Follow-up action is on and we expect to get success in that encounter too," the IGP (Operation) said, adding that continuous efforts are on and operations are launched wherever information is being received about the presence of Naxalites so that they can be rooted out. PTI PVR NES RCJ RG KJ