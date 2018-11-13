Five poachers in Kerala, Delhi get imprisonment, fine for killing tigers: CBI

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Five poachers in Delhi and Kerala were sentenced to rigorous imprisonment by local courts in two separate cases for killing tigers, according to a CBI statement. In the first case, Ernakulam Chief Judicial Magistrate sentenced Gireesh and Siby Jose, both resident of Idukki, to three years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each, it said. The CBI had registered a case after allegations were levelled that the accused had entered into a criminal conspiracy at Nedumkandam, Adimali and other places in 2005. They had encroached the reserve forest of Munnar forest division in Idukki, killed a tiger and took away its skin for sale, the statement said. The tiger skin was seized by forest officials on July 22, 2015 from the accused's residence, it said, adding the trial court convicted two accused and acquitted four others. In another case, a court in New Delhi sentenced Nepali national Mangal Lama alias Tashi to five years rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 25,000. The accused was intercepted by the CBI on July 27 this year while he was in possession of 7.24 kg of tiger bones/body parts for its delivery to unknown persons, the CBI said. "The trial of this wildlife case was taken up expeditiously by the court and it was completed in 102 days," it said, adding the court convicted the accused after finding him guilty. PTI AKV AAR