Five policemen shot dead by Maoists in Jharkhand

Seraikela-Kharsawan, Jun 14 (PTI) Five police personnel were shot dead by Maoists on Friday while they were patrolling the area here, officials said. According to Sub-Divisional Police Officer Avinash Kumar, the five police personnel -- two assistant sub-inspectors and three constables -- came under attack while patrolling the Tiruldih police station area of the district along the Jharkhand-Bengal border.Additional Director General of Police Murari Lal Meena said the Maoists gheraoed the policemen and shot them dead. PTI PVR RMS KJKJ

