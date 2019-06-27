Five policemen suspended for taking bribe

Aligarh, (PTI) Jun 27 (PTI) Five policemen, including an inspector, were suspended after they were allegedly caught taking bribe froma farmer on the Aligarh-Agra Highway here, a police spokesman said Thursday.Senior police officials led by DIG Pratinder Singh and SSP Akash Kulhari carried out surprise checks Wednesday night to monitor functioning of police patrol vehicles, the spokesman said.On the outskirts of the city, the DIGfound that a police patrol team had forcibly stopped a bullock cart and were extracting a bribe from the hapless cart driver, the spokesman said.The DIG confronted the unsuspecting police team and later issued orders for their immediate suspension, he added.PTI CORR SAB DVDV