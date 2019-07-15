Five shops selling liquor at inflated price lose license: Noida admin

Noida (UP), Jul 15 (PTI) Five liquor shops were sealed and their trade license cancelled by the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration Monday after they were found selling alcohol at inflated prices, officials said.The district police and the Excise Department had Sunday night carried out surprise inspection at 103 liquor shops in Noida and Greater Noida, following which the action was taken, they said."During the inspection, five shops were found to be selling liquor at overpriced rates in violation of the Excise Rules. Irregularities were found in the operations of another 46 shops," a spokesperson for the district administration said."The license of the five shops have been cancelled, while notices have been issued to the other 46 in pursuance of the Excise Act," he said.The administration warned shop owners against inflating prices and said similar action will be carried out in the future also, the official said. PTI KIS KJKJ