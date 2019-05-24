Five sitting BJP MPs retain their seats in Delhi

New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) Five sitting BJP MPs retained their seats with record margins as the saffron party swept all seven seats in Delhi in the Lok Sabha polls.The party had renominated five of its sitting MPs and fielded two new candidates - singer-turned-politician Hans Raj Hans and cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir. Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari retained the North East Delhi seat by defeating Congress veteran and former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit by a margin over 3.6 lakh votes.BJP's West Delhi MP Parvesh Singh Verma broke his own record of 2014 of winning with the highest margin in Delhi. This time he won with a margin 5,78,486 votes.Incumbent New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi also won the seat by a margin of over 2.5 lakh votes defeating Congress' Ajay Maken.South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri and Chandni Chowk MP Harsh Vardhan also retained their seats by a margin of 3.67 lakh votes and 2.28 lakh votes respectively.Riding high on the Modi wave, the BJP made a clean sweep in the national capital winning all seven seats with massive margins as all its candidates bagged more than 50 per cent of votes, while the Congress for the first time in five years fared better than the ruling AAP which was relegated to the third spot. PTI GJS GJS TDSTDS