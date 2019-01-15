Five students announced winners of TPDDL's energy conservation campaign

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Five students from the country, including three from Delhi, have been declared winners of power discom TPDDL's nationwide energy conservation campaign, a company spokesperson said.The winners of the 'Bijli Bachao Star Banjao' campaign are Marisa Kapadia from Mumbai, Raamya Goswami, Manavi Grover and Dhaniksha Sharma from Delhi, Sofia Praveen from Kolkata, and VB Nivethitha from Bengaluru, the spokesperson said. Besides the winners, ten consolation prizes have also been announced. Over 1,100 students from the country participated in the campaign expressing their ideas of energy conservation through different media like videos, poems, slogans and paintings, said the spokesperson. The campaign was run in association with Tata Power's 'Club Enerji' programme and radio channel Red FM. PTI VIT BUN AAR